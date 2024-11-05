The US presidential election has been described as a repeat of the tumultuous dynamics that were experienced in 2016

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, decried the exploitation of trivial issues in the campaigns

Anifowoshe's comment x-rayed the rhetorics of Democrats Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in the election

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have entered the battlefield of the United States presidential election in a bid to succeed President Joe Biden. Trump, a former president and Harris, the current vice president, have been going head-to-head in the election.

The latest polls show tight competition between the two candidates, with varying levels of support across different states. As the election unfolds, voters are closely watching the candidates' campaigns, policies, and public appearances to make informed decisions.

What Anifowoshe said about US election

Titilope Anifowoshe, a Nigerian lawyer, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, lamented the controversies and divisive rhetoric in the campaigns, saying it lowered the bar for democratic values. The outcome of this election will significantly impact the country's future, and both candidates are pulling out all the stops to win over voters.

Anifowoshe said:

"The U.S. Presidential Election is indeed a historic moment, reminiscent of the tumultuous dynamics we witnessed in 2016, especially with the relentless barrage of attacks and counterattacks between the Republican and Democratic candidates.

"It is difficult not to feel a sense of disappointment as we observe the discourse surrounding this election; it seems that the bar has been lowered significantly.

"Candidates vying for the highest political office in the world’s most advanced democracy are resorting to the exploitation of religion, ethnicity, and other trivial issues, distracting from the substantive discussions that are crucial for the nation’s future."

Trump, Harris round-up campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that former US President Trump regretted leaving the White House in 2021 while rounding up his campaigns in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state.

Trump accused the Democrats of cheating and complained about the latest poll showing he no longer leads in Iowa, a state he was previously leading.

On the other hand, Vice President Harris, a Democrat candidate in the US presidential election, ended her campaign with a call for respect for dissenting voices.

