The US presidential election has been described as a race between two powers, former President Donald Trump and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris

Titilope Anifowoshe, a Nigerian lawyer, who closely monitored their campaigns, tipped Harris to win the November 5 presidential election

According to Anifowoshe, Harris' presidency would reinforce the hope and dreams of American girls, black Americans and workers

Kamala Harris, the United States vice president, has been competing against Donald Trump, a top contender, to succeed President Joe Biden in the November 2024 presidential election.

The latest polls show tight competition between the Democrats and republican candidates, with varying levels of support across different states. As the election unfolds, voters are closely watching the candidates' campaigns, policies, and public appearances to make informed decisions.

Nigerian lawyer tipped Kamala Harris as possible winner of US presidential election Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Harris should win US presidential election

However, a Nigerian lawyer, Titilope Anifowoshe, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, tipped the vice president to win the election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5. According to Anifowoshe, Harris' presidency would reinforce the hopes of young American girls and black Americans.

The legal practitioner and business tycoon explained:

"As a girl child and someone who has closely followed the trajectories of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, I believe that a victory for Kamala Harris would serve as a powerful surge of hope. Her success would reinforce the American dream for young girls and Black Americans and give global hope to workers and survivors.

"In a time when voices of discontent and division seem to dominate the narrative, this election holds a deeply sentimental significance. It embodies the aspirations of countless individuals yearning for progress, equality, and representation.

"I find myself fervently rooting for Kamala Harris, as her potential win could symbolize a shift toward a more inclusive and compassionate governance. It is my hope that the electorate will rise above the distractions and choose a leader who embodies unity and empowerment for all.

"May the will of God guide the outcome of this pivotal moment in history, allowing the people's voice to prevail and paving the way for a brighter future."

Anifowoshe expresses disappointment in US election campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US presidential election has been described as a repeat of the tumultuous dynamics that were experienced in 2016.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, decried the exploitation of trivial issues in the campaigns.

Anifowoshe's comment x-rayed the rhetorics of Democrats Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng