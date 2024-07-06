US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to running in the 2024 presidential election despite calls for him to withdraw

In an interview on Friday, July 5, Biden dismissed his poor debate showing as a “bad episode” and insisted that he has no serious health condition

The US president jokingly said he would only drop out of the race if “the Lord Almighty came down” and asked him to

United States - Joe Biden, the president of the United States and the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections, has said he’s not ready to withdraw from the race despite his debate stumble.

The calls for Biden to step down intensified after poor performance in the first debate with Donald Trump, the candidate of the Republican Party, which some attributed to poor health.

US President Joe Biden said he’s not ready to withdraw from the race despite his debate stumble. Photo credit: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

However, in an interview with ABC News on Friday, July 5, Biden said the debate fumble was just a “bad episode” and insisted that he has no “serious [health] condition.”

I will not withdraw from US race - Bden

President Biden said he would not drop out of the presidential race.

The US president said he would only step down “if the Lord Almighty came down” and asked him to do so, but “the Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”

Asked if he will stand down if he can be convinced that he cannot defeat Trump, the 81-year-old leader said (while laughing):

"It depends on-- on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that."

Pressed further on whether he would step down if Democratic stakeholders like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Nancy Pelosi advised him to, Biden said they would not do that.

"Well, Yeah, I’m sure. Look. I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, "Joe, get outta the race," I'd get outta the race. The Lord Almighty's not comin' down," he added.

Is Biden withdrawing from US presidential race?

In a related development, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing on Wednesday, July 3, that Biden was not withdrawing from the US presidential election.

She said:

"The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race."

