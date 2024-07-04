President Joe Biden said he is not withdrawing from the United States of America (USA) presidential election

Washington, USA - The United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden is not considering withdrawing from his re-election bid.

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, made this known during the daily briefing on Wednesday, July 3.

Jean-Pierre stated this following Biden’s poor performance at the presidential debate against Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

As reported by The Independent, she said; "The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race."

She added:

"He is staying. He's staying in the race. That is what the president is promised to do. That is what he wants to continue to work on the successes that he's had. His record is on this unprecedented record, and that is what the president is focused on continuing to deliver for the American people. And he looks forward to doing that.”

President Biden also met for an hour with three Democratic governors on Wednesday, where he assured them of his willingness to continue his re-election bid, NPR reports.

In a fundraising email, Biden reassured the people that he is "not leaving" the race.

"I'm the Democratic Party’s nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving."

"I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election."

