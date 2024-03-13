The US House has approved legislation that would require TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell it within 180 days or risk having the app barred from app stores and web hosting services in the United States

The vote in favour was overwhelming, but that does not ensure the measure will become law

TikTok said the banning of a social media platform would amount to a violation of the free speech rights of millions of Americans

Washington, USA - The US House on Wednesday, March 13, passed legislation that would ban the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, unless it part ways with its Chinese parent company.

As reported by CNN, lawmakers supportive of the bill have argued TikTok poses a national security threat because the Chinese government could use its intelligence laws against ByteDance, forcing it to hand over the data of US app users.

US authorities are cracking down on TikTok. Photo credits: Megan Varner, Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

The vote by the house of representatives members was a landslide, with 352 Congress members voting in favour and only 65 against, according to Guardian UK.

The development is considered a major challenge to one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, used by 170 million Americans.

Shortly after passage, House majority leader, Steve Scalise, said via X (formerly Twitter):

"This is a critical national security issue. The Senate must take this up and pass it."

Legit.ng reports that the White House has long expressed concern about the alleged national security risks of TikTok.

Planned US ban: TikTok fumes

TikTok has said the banning of a social media platform would amount to a violation of the free speech rights of millions of Americans.

If a law is enacted, the fight might not end there: TikTok has mounted legal challenges against other efforts to ban the app.

