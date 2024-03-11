President Joe Biden has said he would support a quickly moving bipartisan bill that could ban TikTok if Congress passes the legislation

Biden had expressed national security concerns over TikTok and banned it on federal devices

Biden's administration has pressed for TikTok to become independent of ByteDance or face a US ban

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering tech, public journalism and global news.

Washington, USA - US president, Joe Biden, has said he would sign a legislation seeking to ban the popular social media app, TikTok, in the country.

As reported by Sky News recently, legislation passed through the US House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously on Thursday, March 7, calling on China's ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok or effectively face a US ban.

Biden says he would sign TikTok crackdown. Photo credits: Megan Varner, Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

The House plans to vote this week on bipartisan legislation that would allow Biden to ban TikTok.

According to AP News, Biden said when asked by reporters about the legislation:

If they pass it, I’ll sign it.

In a similar vein, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

This bill is important, we welcome this step.

It is understood that the bill would give ByteDance 165 days, or about five and a half months, to divest TikTok to a US entity. If it fails to do so, TikTok would be banned from US app stores and web hosting services, effectively cutting off access to its 170 million American users.

Biden's opposition to TikTok

The White House has long expressed concern about the alleged national security risks of TikTok.

In 2022, Biden signed a bill that banned the app on government phones.

The ban prohibited the use of TikTok by US government’s employees on devices owned by its agencies, with limited exceptions for law enforcement and security research purposes.

