A mother has revealed how fascinated her baby girl was when she realised that she could control her hands and legs

In the video shared on TikTok, the funny baby had a surprise look on her face as she wiggled her hands and legs

Netizens took to the comments section of the viral video to react to the baby's expression in the clip

A mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing her baby's reaction to discovering the existence of some parts of her body.

The funny baby had just realised that she could control her hands and legs effectively.

Baby discovers that she has hands and legs Photo credit: @beautifulamy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby surprised after discovering hands and legs

The mother identified as @beautiful.amy_ on TikTok shared the clip of her baby looking astonished by the discovery.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The baby's eyes opened widely as she controlled her hands and legs while her mother filmed the interesting moment.

She lifted her legs and continued moving them in any direction she wanted.

At one point, she raised one of her legs and tried putting it in her mouth but her mother immediately stopped her.

The video was captioned:

“POV: my baby just found out she has hands and legs that she can control.”

Reactions trail video of baby controlling hands

The baby’s reaction sparked lots of funny comments from netizens in the comments section.

user2837758897628 said:

“Her skin is giving. Pls what's the name of the cream you're using on her?”

Fairy reacted:

“My 3 month started doing this. No more crying his always looking and talking to his hands and legs.”

April reacted:

“You don go born my baby fa she's pretty and her skin is giving.”

April said:

“You don go born my baby a she's pretty and her skin is giving.”

Gloria Agida said:

“She's really surprise she's so cute.”

Moseiyebiye said:

“Why is she soo surprised. She's cuteeee.”

Osato reacted:

“And then they always try to eat their legs.”

Obito said:

“She's so beautiful.”

Watch the video below:

Funny baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng