A lady who is a TikTok creator showed people a balance of over N111, 000 which she said she made from the platform

The TikTok creator, Mar Girl Splash opened the app and showed people how to check if they are making money with their videos

Many TikTok users went to the comment section of the video to ask the lady how they, too can start earning from the platform

A TikTok creator has sparked reactions after showing people the money she has made on the app.

The creator named Mar Girl Splash said she has made over N111,000, which amounts to about $243.

Mar Girl Splash shows people money she made on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@margirlsplash5 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: TikTok

Mar was demonstrating to other TikTok users how to check their balances and see if they have made money.

Video of a lady who made 111,000 on TikTok

She went to TikTok's settings and privacy and tapped the balance bottom, and the money she made was revealed.

People got curious when she opened the app and showed the money in her balance and so they wanted to know how she made it.

Mar said when TikTok users go live, they may receive roses and diamonds from their viewers and this amounts to money in the end.

TikTok clarifies about making money with live gifts

A check on the TikTok support page shows that money could be made through live videos. This is called live gifts.

TikTok wrote:

"LIVE Gifts is a feature that, allows your viewers to react and show their appreciation for your LIVE content in real-time. Through LIVE Gifts, you can collect Diamonds, which are awarded based on the popularity of your LIVE videos.

"TikTok awards Diamonds to creators based on the popularity of their content. As a creator, one way you can collect Diamonds is to receive Gifts from viewers on your LIVE videos. Once you collect Diamonds, you may obtain a Reward Payment in money or in virtual items."

Watch Mar's video below:

Reactions as lady says she made N111k on TikTok

@AFFILIATE MARKETER said:

"How do I make money in Tiktok."

@Korede1 asked:

"Please how can we do a live video on tik-tok?"

@Happiness you asked:

"How do you withdraw the money?"

Source: Legit.ng