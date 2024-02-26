Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and global news

Washington DC, USA - A member of the United States Air Force who set himself ablaze on Sunday, February 25, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died.

The deceased set himself on fire while shouting “Free Palestine".

NBC News noted that a US official confirmed the news of the Air Force official's death to it.

As reported by the Associated Press, the man, Aaron Bushnell, walked up to the Israeli embassy at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, and began live-streaming on the video streaming platform Twitch.

Bushnell, 25, declared that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide".

Law enforcement agents believe the late Air Force member started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames.

More to come...

