Gunmen have killed the President-General of Umuoji Community, Silas Onyima in his residence in Anambra state

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked Onyima's residence and shot him dead on Friday night

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives have been deployed in the area

Anambra state - The Umuoji Community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, has been thrown into panic after gunmen killed the President-General of the community, Silas Onyima.

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen numbering about 15, invaded Onyima’s home and shot him dead on Friday evening, February 23.

A source said,

“The deceased was newly elected president general of our community and he also presided over one election in the community. He was killed on Friday evening when some masked men visited his home and shot him dead.”

According to SaharaReporters, the state spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the tragic incident on Saturday, February 24.

Ikenga disclosed that police operatives have been deployed in the area.

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited at the morgue with the help of some of the family members. We are also working with some eyewitnesses and community members to help track the perpetrators and the investigation is ongoing.”

