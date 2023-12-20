Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been barred from contesting the 2024 presidential election over Capitol attack

The Supreme Court in Colorado also barred Trump's name from appearing in the primary in the state

While the court judgment only applied in Colorado, courts in other states are already considering making a similar legal move

Colorado, US - The Supreme Court in Colorado has disqualified the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, from contesting in the 2024 presidential election over his role in the 2021 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

According to Aljazeera, the Apex court also ruled that the former US President's name should not appear on the state's primary ballot.

Why Court bars Donald Trump from contesting 2024 presidential election

However, the ruling only applied in Colorado. It was the first time in the history of the US that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which barred anyone who “engaged in insurrection”, would be used for the disqualification of a presidential candidate. It came as courts in other states considered the same legal moves.

In a four-three majority decision, the Colorado court said:

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly.”

Trump's campaign has vowed to appeal the judgment, which has attracted condemnation from the Republicans.

Since he left office, Donald Trump has faced a series of legal cases, including criminal charges over an alleged move to disrupt the 2020 election, mismanagement of classified documents, illegal money payment in the 2016 election and traces of fraud in his business.

The former president, however, has claimed that he was a victim of political prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng