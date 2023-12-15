The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade as the new commissioner of police in Lagos state

Until Fayoade’s recent deployment, he was in charge of armament at the force headquarters, Abuja

Legit.ng spoke to some Lagosians who outlined some of the things that the new police boss should consider

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos residents have set agendas for Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade to tackle security challenges effectively.

Legit.ng recalls that the inspector general police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the posting of CP Fayoade to the Lagos state police command.

Fayoade was the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of the Ilupeju and Ajao estates divisions at some point in his career.

He was also area commander of Sango area command, Ogun state, and deputy commissioner of police in charge of Administration at Zone 2 command headquarters, Onikan.

The officer also headed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos.

'Tighten security in Lagos', Lagosians tell Fayoade

In chats with Legit.ng, some Lagos residents expressed their wish vis-à-vis security in the state.

A journalist, Dorcas Akanni said:

"I want the new police commissioner to tackle highway robbery. Even though I have never been robbed, it scares me to death and I can only imagine what those who have gone through it will be feeling."

For Gabriel Alabi, a social media strategist. Fayoade should take the battle to traffic robbers.

His words:

"I'd like him to keep Lagos safe in the late hours of the day, especially for those coming from work in the evening. His men should flush out those miscreants that rob people in the traffic."

Bhadmus Obafemi is not putting too much hope on the new Lagos security chief. He calls for self-protection, albeit through legal means.

He said:

"If one puts expectations on these people, they will still fail us. We are practically left with protecting ourselves in whatsoever legal way we can."

Lagos gets new police commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deployment of Fayoade to the Lagos command.

The new Lagos police boss is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos, Plateau state, where he graduated among 96 Nigerians as Executive Course 45.

