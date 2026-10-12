The UK Home Office has introduced new rules targeting foreign nationals with criminal records, including those who received suspended sentences of at least 12 months

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the crackdown alongside new legislation aimed at restoring order and control to UK borders

The updated Immigration Rules, which take effect from 26 March 2026, also cover offences committed abroad, regardless of when they occurred

The United Kingdom has tightened its borders against foreign nationals with criminal records, introducing new rules that will see offenders refused entry or stripped of their visas.

Announced by the Home Office, the updated Immigration Rules set out that any foreign national who has received a suspended sentence of 12 months or more — whether the conviction happened in the UK or overseas — will have their entry clearance refused or revoked. Crucially, the timing of the offence does not matter; past convictions are captured under the new framework.

UK names the foreign offenders who can have their visas cancelled. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the new UK rules cover

The changes take effect from 26 March 2026 and build on powers that already allowed the government to deport foreign nationals sentenced to 12 months or more in prison. They also align Immigration Rules with reforms introduced under the Sentencing Act 2026.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the measures alongside new border legislation, which she outlined in a speech at the IPPR think tank. She framed the crackdown as a matter of public safety and national values.

"Coming to the UK from overseas is a privilege, not a right. Any foreign national with a history of crime and violence is not welcome," Mahmood said. "If you pose a risk to our country, you will be refused entry or removed."

The federal government has also moved to reform Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which covers the right to family life, so that public safety takes precedence when weighing up deportation cases involving foreign offenders.

UK: Broader crackdown on foreign criminals

This latest announcement is part of a wider push by the Starmer administration, which described its recent immigration reforms as the most sweeping since the Second World War. In April 2025, the Home Office confirmed that foreign nationals convicted of sensual offences would be excluded from asylum protections under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act.

Additionally, any migrant seeking to settle permanently in the UK must now demonstrate a clean criminal record and a history of compliance with immigration requirements as part of the character assessment process.

The government said removals of illegal migrants and foreign criminals have climbed to nearly 60,000 under the current administration, the highest rate recorded in over a decade.

UK exempts categories of people from deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced three categories of people who cannot routinely be deported from the country under updated Home Office guidance.

The rules make a clear distinction between British and Irish citizens and other foreign nationals, with deportation still possible for some people in exceptional cases involving serious offences.

Source: Legit.ng