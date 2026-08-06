Cambridge Professor Jason Arday Resigns Amid New Probe Into His Qualifications

Cambridge professor Jason Arday resigned with immediate effect after the university announced a new investigation into his qualifications and career

Arday cited the toll of "relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary" on himself and his family in a published statement

Cambridge and Jesus College both confirmed separate processes were underway, even as Arday denied all allegations of academic misconduct

Jason Arday, the University of Cambridge professor who faced mounting questions about his academic work and personal claims, resigned on August 5 night after Cambridge said it had received new information about his qualifications and career and would be opening a fresh investigation.

In a statement published on the Good Law Project website, Arday said he was stepping down "with immediate effect" from his position at the University of Cambridge and Jesus College.

Jason Arday resigns as Cambridge professor amid investigation into academic qualifications and career claims. Photo credit: Andrew Holt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

"It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect, from my position at the University of Cambridge and Jesus College. When I accepted the extraordinary honour of becoming professor of sociology at Cambridge, it was, without question, the greatest professional privilege of my life."

He added that he had "concluded that the only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away," citing the impact of sustained public scrutiny on himself and his family.

Cambridge Launches Fresh Investigation

Accoridng to Guardian, Cambridge had initially described Arday as "the victim of a vile campaign," but shifted its position as the volume of unanswered questions grew. On Wednesday evening, the university said in a statement:

"The University of Cambridge has begun an investigation following new information about Prof Arday's academic qualifications and honorary appointments. In order to ensure a fair process, we will not comment further until this has concluded."

The university also confirmed that separate complaints about academic misconduct remained open and were being handled under its research misconduct policy. Jesus College said it was running its own parallel process and noted that Arday remained a fellow while proceedings continued.

The new inquiry appears linked to claims that Arday held visiting fellowships and professorships at several universities, including Ohio State University in the United States. Ohio State has denied that he was ever employed there in any capacity. Published biographies dating back to 2018 listed him as a visiting fellow or professor at Ohio State, as well as at Durham, Glasgow, Coventry, London Metropolitan, and Nelson Mandela University in South Africa.

A Career Marked by a Remarkable Personal Story

Arday, 37, had drawn wide attention when appointed professor of sociology at Cambridge, becoming the youngest Black professor in the university's history. His biography included a diagnosis of autism at age three, an inability to speak until he was 11, and not being able to read or write until he was 18. He went on to earn a PhD from Liverpool John Moores University in 2015, then held posts at Leeds Beckett, Roehampton, Durham, and Warwick before becoming a professor at Glasgow University in 2021 and moving to Cambridge in early 2023.

Questions about plagiarism in his PhD thesis first surfaced late last year. Liverpool John Moores found no plagiarism but said discrepancies were likely caused by "honest and reasonable error." Arday rejected the allegations, telling the Guardian last week: "There have been multiple thorough investigations across several institutions as a result of the allegations, and immense scrutiny, including with an academic misconduct panel who concluded that there was no plagiarism or academic misconduct."

Further scrutiny revealed unverified claims about running 30 marathons in 35 days, covering 600 miles in six days, and raising £5 million for charity. Arday later revised some of those claims. A claim that a severed pig's head had been delivered to his parents' home was also investigated, with no supporting evidence found.

His memoir, entitled Great and Unfortunate Things, had been due for publication by Simon & Schuster later this month. His resignation puts that release in doubt.

Jesus College confirms parallel process while Arday remains a fellow during proceedings. Photo credit: Andrew Holt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Lecturer resigns from union

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lecturer, Professor Mohammed Aliyu-Paiko has announced the withdrawal of his membership from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Paiko, a lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, in an open letter addressed to Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU said his decision is a sequel to the “irresponsible and inexcusable” tagging of state universities as quacks and irrelevant.

Source: Legit.ng