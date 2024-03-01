A lady eager to study in Canada was worried about the amount it would take to achieve her dream

She asked to know what financial preparations she must make in terms of fees, flight costs, proof of funds and more

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a study abroad expert, has offered some insights into what it would take to move to Canada for studies

An anonymous asked:

"How much do I need to study in Canada? Can a poor person study in Canada considering the high cost of school fees over there?"

Many Nigerians dream of studying in a foreign land. Immediately after their university studies in Nigeria, some of them start to aim to move abroad for masters.

Expert shares how much money one needs to study in Canada. Photo: X/@olumuyiwaayo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

One of the most sought-after countries by Nigerians is Canada, where the possibility of settling down after studies is very high. But what are the cost implications of moving to Canada for studies?

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi is a scholar based in Canada. He is the founder of Scholarship Cafe, an organisation that guides African students in studying abroad. He helps students secure scholarships to fund their studies. He explains how to prepare financially before moving to Canada for studies.

What should I expect in terms of the cost of studying in Canada?

From my experience, embarking on a journey to study abroad is an exciting prospect, but it's essential to be prepared for the financial commitments involved. When considering a study venture in Canada, prospective students need to factor in various costs beyond just tuition fees.

Consider the cost of a Nigerian passport

The first step in the process of studying abroad is acquiring a passport. The cost of obtaining a passport can vary depending on your home country's regulations and processing fees. Presently, a 32-page Nigerian passport costs N15,000, while a 64-page passport costs N20,000, according to the official website of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Do I need a visa to study in Canada? How much is the Canadian study visa?

For international students aspiring to study in Canada, obtaining a study permit (visa) is a mandatory requirement. As of [current date], the application fee for a Canadian study permit is $235. This fee is subject to change, so I advise you to check the latest information from the official Canadian immigration website.

How much is a flight ticket to Canada if I'm going there to study?

The cost of airfare to Canada varies widely depending on factors such as the departure location, time of booking, and airline choice. It's advisable to research and book flights well in advance to secure the best deals.

How much school fees will I pay in Canada as an international student?

Tuition fees are a significant component of studying abroad. From what I know, in Canada, tuition fees vary depending on the institution, program of study, and whether you are an international or domestic student. On average, international students can expect to pay around $15,000 per year for undergraduate programs. However, tuition fees may be higher for specialized programs or graduate studies.

Do I need proof of funds to study in Canada?

Canadian immigration regulations require international students to demonstrate sufficient funds to cover their living expenses while studying in the country. As of [current date], the minimum amount of funds required for a single applicant is $20,653. This amount is subject to change, so I advise you to verify the latest financial requirements from the Canadian government's official sources.

Are there other costs that may arise when I arrive in Canada for studies?

From my experience, the answer is yes. In addition to the aforementioned expenses, students should also budget for accommodation, health insurance, textbooks, and personal expenses. Proper financial planning and research are crucial to ensure a smooth and successful transition to studying in Canada.

What are the benefits of studying in Canada?

While the cost of studying abroad can seem daunting, it's essential to view it as an investment in your future. Canada offers high-quality education, diverse cultural experiences, and excellent opportunities for personal and academic growth. With careful planning and preparation, pursuing education in Canada can be a rewarding and enriching experience.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general ind is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their personal circumstances before making any financial decision.

Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with "Ask An Expert" in the subject line.

