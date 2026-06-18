UNESCO seeks a Director of Budget Management in Paris, requiring a master's and 15 years of experience

The application deadline for this role is Wednesday, July 8, 2026, highlighting a key opportunity for professionals

Candidates will undergo a thorough selection process, including potential video interviews and assessments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering careers and global job markets.

Paris, USA - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced a vacancy for the position of Director of Budget Management (D-1) in Paris, France.

According to information posted on the UN Careers official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, June 18, applicants must possess a master’s degree and at least 15 years of relevant experience in finance and budget management. Interested candidates have until Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to submit their applications.

UNESCO announces a senior D-1 Director of Budget Management vacancy in Paris, requiring a master’s degree and 15 years of finance experience. Photo credit: @UN_Careers

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that UNESCO is mandated to promote international peace, security, and human rights by fostering cooperation among nations in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication. The organisation currently comprises 194 Member States and 12 Associate Members.

UNESCO opens senior finance director role

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION

Advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent degree) in economics, finance, business administration or closely related disciplines.

WORK EXPERIENCE

At least fifteen (15) years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience in accounting, finance, oversight or closely related fields, of which preferably 7 years acquired at the international level.

Extensive experience in leading and overseeing the implementation of results-based budgeting (RBB) frameworks, including strategic planning, preparation of Programme and Budgets, establishment of organisation-wide performance monitoring systems, and oversight of financial reporting practices and tools.

Proven track record of managing and providing strategic direction to large, cross-functional and multicultural teams in complex organisational settings.

Demonstrated experience in driving organisational change, strengthening governance frameworks, and aligning resources with institutional priorities and mandates.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS

WORK EXPERIENCE

Very good knowledge of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and tools in support of RBB/RBM.

Strong understanding of UN or UNESCO policies, governance structures, processes and systems.

Hiring process for UNESCO role

It is noteworthy that all candidates must complete an online application and provide complete and accurate information by the above deadline.

To apply, please visit the UNESCO Careers website. No modifications can be made to the application once submitted.

The process may include pre-recorded video interviews and/or written assessments, interviews with a Panel, as well as reference checks. In addition, candidates may be requested to provide additional information which may be pertinent to the position’s qualifications.

Please note that all candidates, whether selected or not, will be informed of the outcome of their application in due course.

Shortlisted candidates may also be placed in Talent Pools, subject to their consent in accordance with the Data Privacy Statement.

UNESCO encourages individuals from minority and indigenous groups, as well as persons with disabilities, to apply for the role. Photo credit: @UN_Careers

Source: Twitter

BENEFITS AND ENTITLEMENTS

UNESCO salaries comprise a basic salary along with additional benefits, which may include, where applicable, 30 days of annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, and a pension plan, among others.

The approximate annual starting salary for this post is US$ 184,832 (about 251,589,621 Nigerian naira).

UNESCO’s tweet confirming that it is hiring is included in the X post below:

Full details about the role can be viewed here.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof Yemi Osinbajo announced applications to participate in the Innovation to Transform Education Training (ITET).

The ITET is a collaboration between Future Perspectives, one of Osinbajo's initiatives, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNESCO IESALC).

Osinbajo made the announcement via its verified X account.

Source: Legit.ng