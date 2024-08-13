Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, President of UNESCO REF, emphasised the essential role of youth in national security

Ladigbolu encouraged young Nigerians to recognise their potential as change agents, utilise their tech-savviness to offer fresh perspectives and work with authorities to neutralise threats

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also urged stakeholders to commit to empowering youth

Abuja, FCT - Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, president of the UNESCO REF, has emphasised the vital role of youth in national security, stating that their involvement is "not just beneficial, but essential."

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ladigbolu warned that discouraging young Nigerians would be akin to "destroying the nation's prosperity."

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urged stakeholders to commit to empowering youths. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a recent summit, he encouraged them to recognise their potential as change agents and contribute to national security efforts.

Summit celebrates and empowers youths

Legit.ng gathers that the summit, themed "Enhancing the Nigerian Youths' Value for National Security Intelligence," was held to celebrate the energy and creativity of Nigerian youths and inspire them to become pivotal contributors to national security.

The event, attended by over 400 delegates, was a collaboration between the Nigerian Police and UNESCO, marking International Youth Day.

Youths offer fresh perspectives and solutions

Ladigbolu highlighted the unique position of Nigerian youths, with their familiarity with technology and social media, to offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to national security challenges.

He encouraged them to act as "the eyes and ears of their communities" and work with authorities to neutralise potential threats.

Ladigbolu also urged Nigerian youths to focus on unity and capacity building, reminding them of their role in shaping the nation's future.

He advised them to listen to diverse opinions and strive for purposeful unity to transform Nigeria.

"Youth can act as the eyes and ears of their communities, identifying potential threats and working with authorities to neutralise them," he said.

IGP urges youth participation and unity

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief Kayode Egbetokun, stressed the importance of youth participation in national security, urging stakeholders to "remain steadfast in their commitment to our youths."

He expressed confidence that Nigerian youth can make a meaningful impact with their collective strength, creativity, and enthusiasm.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to our youths," Egbetokun urged.

"The task before us is indeed significant, but I am confident that with the collective strength, creativity, and enthusiasm of our youth, coupled with the support of our partners, we'll rise up to the challenge and make a meaningful impact."

Obasanjo advises African youths

In another report, Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, revealed how African youths can take over leadership positions from older generations.

The former president said the older generation would continue to occupy the leadership positions until they were evicted from the stage.

Obasanjo maintained that youths would not be given leadership positions until they “squeezed older generation out of office.”

Source: Legit.ng