Nigerian youths now have a chance to work closely with former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo is calling for applications from Nigerian youths to participate in his Innovation to Transform Education Training (ITET)

The training, which UNESCO backs, only has space for 50 young Nigerian innovators in education

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has announced that application to participate in the Innovation to Transform Education Training (ITET) is now open.

Osinbajo made the announcement via its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo to train Nigerian youths Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The ITET is a collaboration between Future Perspectives, one of Osinbajo's initiatives, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization & International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNESCO IESALC).

Osinbajo's message to Nigerian youths interested

Writing on social media account, Osinbajo said:

“We are delighted to invite you to apply for our upcoming “Innovation to Transform Education Training – ITET to be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, in November 20-24, 2023.

“The deadline is September 20, so apply today and become one of the 50 young Nigerian innovators in education to be selected soon.”

According to the former vice president the programme aims to empower young representatives with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change in the education landscape of Nigeria and Africa.

He added:

“This is a great responsibility and opportunity for all Nigerian youths, and we really count on your inspiration and passion"

“With a strong commitment to diversity and equity, we will select 50 exceptional individuals from diverse educational and social backgrounds who demonstrate a passion for EdTech and a commitment to shaping a brighter future for our communities.

“We encourage all aspiring education innovators to apply and embark on this rewarding journey of learning, collaboration, and meaningful impact."

“Together, let’s create an equitable and thriving educational environment that uplifts every learner and transforms their lives.”

Osinbajo also noted that the application deadline is Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and urged youths not to miss out on the opportunity by ensuring they fill in their details correctly.

Those interested are advised to apply using this link

