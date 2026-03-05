There are strong indications that the 2026 FIFA World Cup might suffer a postponement

Co-hosts, the United States are currently in a conflict with Iran, which in turn has affected other Middle East nations

Prominent football analyst Professor Simon Chadwick has shared how the looming war would affect participation at the Mundial

Some European nations, including Germany and Spain, are reportedly considering pulling out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to diplomatic tensions with the United States.

Iran is also the latest nation considering a withdrawal from the Mundial following an offensive attack on the Middle Eastern country.

United States and Israel are launching attacks on Iran ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Marwan Naamani/picture alliance.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes across multiple cities in Iran, targeting nuclear programmes and ballistic missile production facilities.

Both countries have also not ruled out regime change, which reportedly led to the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in the first wave of attacks.

High-profile figures, including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, have voiced questions about the tournament taking place in the US, ESPN.

Analyst gives conditions for World Cup postponement

Prominent football analyst, Professor Simon Chadwick explained that the World Cup could be postponed if the war spills into Europe or North America.

Speaking with SPORTbible, Chadwick, the football governing body, and the organisers would face major challenges in logistics, economics, and politics if the World Cup is moved.

The director of research for the organisers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup said:

"We have three months to the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico; postponement of the tournament to next year seems unlikely.

"I can tell you that it is going to be a major challenge to reschedule the biggest football event in the world, as it will affect logistically, economically and politically.

"So long as conflict remains contained within the Middle East, it would be hard to justify or explain postponement."

“If attacks spill over into Europe and North America, the matter would escalate and become much more serious.

He noted that disruptions to air travel or major impacts on oil supply could force FIFA and US authorities to explore alternative arrangements.

"If air travel is disrupted or oil supplies are significantly affected, practical considerations might force FIFA and the US to think about alternative arrangements for the competition."

Iran's men's football team qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last March. Photo by: ATTA KENARE/AFP.

The Persian Lions will face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G, with all their matches scheduled to take place in the United States, a situation that could raise security concerns given the current political climate.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will commence in the next 98 days, with co-hosts Mexico set to face South Africa in the tournament’s opening match in Mexico City.

The United States will host 78 matches, including the final. Meanwhile, 13 games will take place in Mexico, while Canada will host another 13 matches.

Countries that have boycotted World Cup

Legit.ng reported the countries that have boycotted the World Cup, as Iran consider pulling out of the 2026 edition in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

First-ever champions Uruguay were the first country to withdraw from the World Cup after refusing to defend its title in the 1934 edition in Italy.

