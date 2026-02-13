Relocation to the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States is increasingly becoming out of reach for many Nigerians

Nigerians are now exploring more affordable countries that also offer the opportunities Europe brings

Countries such as Portugal, Hungary, Georgia, Slovakia and Latvia are among the attractive options for Nigerians

With the naira depreciating and economic pressures mounting, relocation to the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States is increasingly becoming out of reach for many Nigerians.

Rising visa fees, higher proof-of-funds requirements, and increasing living expenses in these first-choice destinations have raised the financial bar higher.

As a result, many Nigerians who once focused solely on the UK, Canada, and the US are now exploring more affordable countries that offer study, work, and residency pathways with lower financial commitment.

These countries offer the opportunities that the traditional destinations can give. These opportunities come through government programmes, scholarships, or agreements that ease migration costs.

Top budget-friendly European destinations for Nigerians

Here are the countries Nigerians can relocate to without large savings based on their visa fees and processing.

1. Portugal

Visa Fee: €90

In recent years, Portugal is increasigly becoming a choice destination for Nigerians looking for the opportunities Europe offers.

Whether as students, remote workers, or small business owners, migrants benefit from an accommodating environment, and simplified visa pathways and low school fees.

Known for its relatively low cost of living, Portugal presents an appealing option for Nigerians looking to relocate without excessive financial strain.

2. Hungary

Visa Fee: €90

Hungary is another great option for Nigerians with affordable tuition and living costs compared to Western Europe. Its universities attract thousands of international students each year.

3. Georgia

Visa Fee: $20

Georgia stands out as one of the cheapest visa options on the list. With a straightforward online application system and affordable cost of living, it remains popular among Nigerians exploring relocation.

Nestled between Europe and Asia, Georgia combines natural beauty with affordability. Rent, transport, and food costs remain moderate, allowing newcomers to live comfortably while exploring long-term options, the Nation reports.

4. Slovakia

Visa Fee: €90

Slovakia offers stability and lower living costs within Central Europe. As a Schengen member, it applies the standard short-stay visa fee for Nigerian applicants.

Students enjoy low tuition fees, and residents benefit from proximity to major European cities like Vienna and Prague. For Nigerians focused on structure and affordability, Slovakia offers an unassuming but practical alternative.

5. Latvia

Visa Fee: €90

Latvia, a Northern European country in the Baltic region, is becoming a popular choice for international students and skilled professionals. Its low cost of living and simple residency procedures make it an accessible entry point into the European Union.

The capital, Riga, combines historic architecture with modern amenities, providing a peaceful environment for those aiming to study, work, or gradually explore broader opportunities across Europe.

6. Germany

Visa Fee: €90

Germany provides a pathway for skilled workers through the EU Blue Card. This permit allows qualified professionals to live and work in Germany for up to four years, with an option for permanent residency.

Applicants need a university degree and a job offer that meets the required salary threshold. While the programme does not cover all expenses, it facilitates work and residency, making relocation more accessible.

7. Romania

Visa Fee: €80

Romania remains outside the full Schengen visa framework but offers a slightly lower visa fee. The country is known for its historic landmarks and scenic landscapes.

8. Bulgaria

Visa Fee: €80

Bulgaria’s visa fee is moderately priced. With Black Sea resorts and cultural heritage sites, it appeals to travellers seeking affordable European experiences.

9. Serbia

Visa Fee: €60

Serbia is one of Europe’s more affordable destinations. With a vibrant cultural scene and relatively low visa fee, it is gaining attention among Nigerian travellers looking for budget-friendly options.

10. Cyprus

Visa Fee: €60

Cyprus offers one of the lower visa processing among European destinations. Its Mediterranean setting and relatively simple make it attractive to visitors and anyone looking to relocate.

It is important to note that visa fees are subject to change depending on the type of visa application.

