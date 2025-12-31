Kiribati has officially welcomed 2026 as the first country to celebrate the New Year, with midnight striking on Kiritimati atoll

Following Kiribati, countries including New Zealand, Australia, and several Asian and European nations prepared public celebrations and fireworks displays

The Americas, including Brazil and the United States, were set to conclude the global New Year countdown, ending with Baker Island at 12:00 GMT

The first celebrations of 2026 are already underway as the Pacific island nation of Kiribati welcomed the New Year earlier today. Clocks struck midnight on the Kiritimati atoll, also known as Christmas Island, marking the start of festivities that will gradually move across the globe.

Following Kiribati, countries including New Zealand and Australia are preparing large-scale public events, with fireworks and gatherings planned in major cities. Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas will follow, with each region entering the new year according to local time zones.

Fireworks light up the sky in Kiritimati, Kiribati, at midnight local time.

Source: Getty Images

Kiribati opens global celebrations

Kiritimati atoll officially became the first place in the world to ring in 2026 at 10:00 GMT. The atoll is part of Kiribati, a Pacific nation stretching nearly 4,000 kilometers from east to west, comprising numerous low-lying atolls that face rising sea levels.

Home to around 116,000 people, Kiribati is also known for the South Pacific’s largest marine reserve.

The island’s early celebrations set the stage for other nations in the Oceania region. New Zealand marked its New Year at 11:00 GMT, followed by Australia’s east coast at 13:00 GMT. Local governments and city authorities have organized festivities with safety measures, ensuring both community participation and crowd management.

Asia and Europe join the countdown

Across Asia, countries including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India will welcome 2026 as bells chime in temples and public squares. Europe will see Germany, France, and Italy celebrate the New Year at 23:00 GMT, with major fireworks displays scheduled in capitals and city centers.

Even before the United Kingdom officially marks the transition, nations such as Portugal, Iceland, and Ghana will already be observing 2026, demonstrating the global spread of celebrations across time zones.

Seven-foot-tall numerals for "2026" are displayed during an illumination ceremony on December 26, 2025 at One Times Square in New York City. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the Americas, festivities will follow later in the day. Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro will usher in the New Year at 03:00 GMT, while the U.S. east coast will celebrate at 05:00 GMT and the west coast at 08:00 GMT. Baker Island, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, will be the last location to welcome 2026 at 12:00 GMT, concluding the worldwide sequence of celebrations.

Cultural and religious traditions continue

Across continents, New Year’s Eve traditions vary from religious observances in churches and temples to public street parties and firework displays. In Nigeria, for instance, churches expect larger-than-usual congregations at crossover services, while urban centers prepare to light up the night sky.

As the globe transitions into 2026, celebrations reflect both cultural heritage and communal hope, providing a moment for people everywhere to leave behind 2025 and embrace new beginnings. Kiribati’s early entry reminds the world of the diverse ways humanity observes the passage of time, uniting millions in a shared moment of reflection and festivity.

