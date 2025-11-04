UK: Nigerian Student Sentenced to 10 years Imprisonment for Defiling Teenager
- Nigerian postgraduate student, Chiemka Okoronta, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the United Kingdom
- 29-year-old Okonrota defiled a stranded 17-year-old girl bus passenger in West Yorkshire on March 25, 2025
- Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan of the Bradford Crown Court narrated how the Nigerian postgraduate student committed the crime
United Kingdom - 29-year-old Chiemka Okoronta has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a stranded teenage bus passenger in West Yorkshire student in the United Kingdom.
The Bradford Crown Court heard said the postgraduate student tricked the 17-year-old into sharing a taxi before luring her into his accommodation.
As reported by BBC News, Okoronta attacked the teenage girl in a locked toilet.
The Nigerian and the teenager were on board a night service unexpectedly terminated in Morley, Leeds, with both requiring transport home to Bradford on March 25, 2025.
Suspect charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following stabbing of English Footballer on a train
The court heard the teenager's phone died after alighting the bus, after which Okoronta offered to share a taxi with her to Bradford Interchange.
Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan said the vehicle instead went to Okoronta's flat.
O'Sullivan said the teenager was persuaded to go inside and subsequently locked inside a toilet.
According to O'Sullivan, the girl stopped a passer-by outside and used their phone to call the police after the attack.
The girl lamented that the unfortunate incident turned her life upside down.
In a statement read out in court, she said:
"This incident has turned my life upside down.
"I have flashbacks of what happened to me, I have nightmares - one minute I feel fine and the next minute it all comes back."
The West Yorkshire Police, Det Con Sue Sutcliffe, said:
"I would like to commend the victim in this case for her immense bravery in coming forward straight away to report this horrific crime.
"I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to please report it to us so we can take action."
