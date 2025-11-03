An English football player is currently hospitalised after a mass stabbing on a train last Saturday

A suspect has appeared before a Magistrate's court, charged with 10 counts of attempted murder

Clubs have issued statements on the unfortunate accident that almost claimed the life of the player

An English football player is currently battling for his life during a mass stabbing on a train.

Ten other persons are also receiving treatment, including a member of the train staff, who is currently in a critical but stable condition.

Jonathan Gjose during a football match for Scunthorpe United in the National League in England. Photo by: @SUFCOfficial.

Source: Twitter

Scunthorpe United confirms stabbing of player

Scunthorpe United have confirmed that a registered player by the name Jonathan Gjose was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on a LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening, November 1.

According to BBC, the 22-year-old was slashed across the bicep and had an operation in hospital, where he remains.

The club explained that they will not be able to give further updates on the situation following an ongoing investigation. Scunthorpe United wrote:

"We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.

"Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train."

His former club Corinthian said:

"Everyone at Corinthian-Casuals are shocked and saddened to hear that our former player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the heinous attack on the LNER train over the weekend.

"Jonathan was an ever-present defender in Mu Maan’s side last season before moving onto professional football with Scunthorpe in the summer. From all of us at Casuals, we wish ‘Jonno’ a full and speedy recovery, along with our best wishes to his Dad, who was also a regular at King George’s."

The defender signed with the National League team in September this year on a non-contract basis.

English football player, Jonathan Gjoshe during his unveiling at Scunthorpe United. Photo by: itvnews.

Source: Twitter

Suspect apprehended

A suspect named Anthony Williams has appeared at the Peterborough Magistrates' court charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article on Monday, November 3.

According to the Sun, the 32-year-old, with no fixed address, was remanded and will appear before Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.

The suspect was captured on CCTV from a barber's shop 24 hours before the attack, inflicting facial injury on another victim.

