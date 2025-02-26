Justice Familoni has sentenced two teachers to 44 years imprisonment for defiling two of their students in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State

The two teachers, Gbenga Ajibola (43) and Olaofe Ayodele (52) were sentenced on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

One of the victims told the court how Ajibola and Ayodele took her and the other girl to a hotel after school.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Two teachers have been sentenced to 44 years imprisonment for defiling two of their students in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The culprits - Gbenga Ajibola (43) and Olaofe Ayodele (52) were arraigned in court on a three-count charge bordering on defilement and abuse of office.

Two Ekiti teachers sentenced to 44 years imprisonment without option of fine.

Source: UGC

As reported by PM News, the teachers were first arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni of Ekiti State High Court on March 2, 2022.

The Prosecution, Mr. Kunle-Shina Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in November 2019 in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Adeyemi, the teachers defiled the students who were 17 and 15 years respectively in contravention of Section 31(2) of the Childs Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Student testifies in court

In her testimony before the Court, one of the victims narrated how Ajibola, who was her Computer teacher, always disturbed her while in class.

“On this fateful day, he told me to be in mufti and gave me N200 to go and wait for him in front of a filling station along Bank Road.

“He later came there alongside Mr. Olaofe, but before they arrived, one of my classmates also met me there, he told me that Mr Olaofe asked her to wait there for him.

“When they came, we all left for a hotel, around the Oke-Ila area of Ado Ekiti, on getting there, we were taken to different rooms where Mr Ajibola had sexual intercourse with me.

“After that day, he continued to disturb me, and when I could no more bear it, I narrated what happened to my mother who later took the matter up,”

The prosecutor tendered medical reports, as well as the report of the Panel of inquiry among others as exhibits to prove his case.

Justice Familoni in his judgement on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, sentenced the teachers to 20 years imprisonment each without an option of fine on count one.

The judge sentenced the defendants to two years each on count two without the option of fine, making 44 years imprisonment.

Justice Familoni said the sentence should run concurrently

Carwash operator jailed for impregnating neighbour’s granddaughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced 41-year-old Ezekiel Udoh to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating his neighbor’s 12-year-old granddaughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi emphasized the gravity of Udoh's actions, noting he not only violated the young girl’s innocence but also betrayed the community's trust.

Citing Section 137 of the Criminal Law, Justice Oshodi underscored that the life sentence serves as a strong deterrent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng