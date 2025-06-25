Spain has opened its doors to foreign students blocked from studying in the U.S. under new visa policies by President Donald Trump

The move grants affected students expedited access to Spanish universities and part-time work rights

With this shift, Spain aims to boost its academic standing and attract global talent

In a decisive move to position itself as a leading academic destination, Spain announced on Tuesday that it had approved accelerated access to its universities for foreign students barred from entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s visa restrictions.

According to a statement by the Spanish Migration Ministry, students who were unable to pursue or complete their studies in the U.S. due to the suspension of visas will now be allowed to switch their academic trajectory to Spain.

Spain Eases Visa Restriction for International Students After Trump’s New Policy. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

These newly granted visas also permit part-time work, offering international students both educational and economic incentives.

This policy shift comes in the wake of Trump’s confrontations with several top U.S. universities, including a high-profile clash with Harvard University.

The former president has accused these institutions of fostering antisemitism amid widespread student protests advocating for Palestinian rights during the Gaza conflict. In response, Trump halted funding for investigations and threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status.

In contrast to Trump’s immigration curbs, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is actively promoting immigration, citing its positive economic impact.

This divergence has led several European countries, notably Spain, to increase research grants to attract displaced academic talent and scholars affected by U.S. policy changes.

Spain has consistently ranked among the top destinations for American-based international students. According to the Open Doors website, Spain is the third most popular country for students seeking to study abroad, trailing only the United Kingdom and Italy.

Annually, more than 20,000 students apply for visas to pursue academic programmes in Spanish institutions.

With this policy shift, Spain is not only offering refuge to students caught in political crossfire but also strengthening its position as a global hub for higher education and research innovation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng