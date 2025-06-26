Save the Boy Child Foundation says it has paid WAEC fees for over 73 students since its establishment

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the NGO said it also donated books, pens, and math sets to schools

Founded in 2019, the group noted it aims to tackle boy child neglect and mental health issues nationwide

A non-profit organisation, Save the Boy Child Foundation, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the mental health and educational development of Nigerian boys, amid growing concerns over their neglect in national discourse and policy interventions.

Founders Macden and Onweni lead campaign for boys’ mental health and academic support. Photo credit: save_the_boychild_foundation

Source: UGC

Founded by Emmanuel Macden and Benjamin Onweni on November 19, 2019, the foundation has focused on addressing the often-overlooked challenges faced by boys, particularly those related to mental wellbeing and access to quality education.

Since its establishment, the foundation has paid West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for more than 73 students across schools in Nigeria. It has also distributed essential learning materials such as books, pens, mathematical sets, and marker boards to schools and communities in need.

The group says these interventions are part of its broader goal to create a supportive environment where boys can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

The foundation noted that its work is guided by the belief that:

“It’s easier to train a boy child with integrity than repair a broken man,” demonstrating its motivation to act early in shaping the futures of young boys.

Foundation links school dropout to mental health

In addition to educational support, the Save the Boy Child Foundation also runs mental health support programs for school-aged children, aiming to reduce the risk of depression and su!c!de among young males, a growing concern in Nigeria’s underreported mental health crisis.

Save the Boy Child Foundation tackles boy child neglect with scholarships and learning resources. Photo credit: save_the_boychild_foundation

Source: UGC

The foundation was established in response to the increasing number of out-of-school children, many of whom are boys unable to continue their education due to financial hardship. The founders say this has contributed to rising mental health issues and social instability.

Looking ahead, the foundation says it remains committed to its vision of a Nigeria where every boy child has the opportunity to grow into a well-rounded adult capable of contributing meaningfully to society.

“Save the Boy Child Foundation was created in response to the high number of out-of-school children due to financial constraints and the societal neglect of the boy child, which contributes to increased su!cide rates among boys. The foundation aims to address these issues and provide support.”

Groups seek urgent help for special children

Legit.ng earlier reported that two NGOs, Help Africans Charity Network and Assigned Guardian Angel, urged the federal government and wealthy Nigerians to support children with special needs.

The appeal was made at a joint outreach on June 25 at the FCT School for Children with Special Needs, Kuje, where they donated food, toiletries, and mobility aids.

Stella Udeh, speaking for both NGOs, called on religious groups and individuals to ease the burden on families, citing urgent needs like new wheelchairs and hygiene items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng