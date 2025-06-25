Passports are more than just travel documents—they symbolise a country’s global influence, diplomatic strength, and its citizens’ access to opportunity

As the world reshapes alliances and recovers from recent global upheavals, passport power has become a key measure of international mobility and trust

The 2025 Henley Passport Index reveals which nations lead the way in granting their citizens unrivalled freedom to explore the world

A passport is no longer just a travel document—it is a symbol of national influence, diplomatic strength, and personal freedom.

As the Henley Passport Index 2025 reveals, the world’s most powerful passports reflect the countries that prioritised economic resilience, diplomatic relations, and global mobility post-pandemic.

Full List of Top 10 Most Powerful Passports in 2025. Photo credit: fjastudio/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

1. Singapore

Singapore retained its number-one ranking, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 195 destinations—the highest ever recorded. Strong diplomatic ties with the EU, US, and China, coupled with a thriving financial sector, bolstered its global mobility.

“Singapore’s rise to the top is credited to its strong diplomatic relations, stable economy, and global business influence.”

2. Japan

Japan slipped to second place with access to 193 destinations. Despite the drop, it maintained a respected global presence. The restoration of visa-free travel to China and its continued focus on innovation reaffirmed its international clout.

3. Passport power shared by 6 nations

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, and South Korea all tied for third place with 192 visa-free destinations. While European nations benefited from EU membership and the Schengen Agreement, South Korea’s ascent was driven by cultural influence and high-tech trade relationships.

4. Seven European passports

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden provided access to 191 destinations. These nations combined strong global trust with high living standards and open travel agreements.

5. UK and Commonwealth allies

The UK, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland, ranked fifth with 190 destinations. Although Brexit limited EU movement, bilateral agreements—particularly with the US and Australia—helped the UK rebound.

6. Australia and Greece

With access to 189 destinations, Australia and Greece shared sixth place. Australia remained a top-tier passport thanks to low crime, stable governance, and strategic diplomacy. Greece leveraged EU perks and economic growth to boost its passport standing.

7. Canada, Poland, and Malta

Canada, Poland, and Malta tied for seventh place with access to 188 destinations. Canada continued to rank highly due to its immigration-friendly policies and proximity to the US. EU membership underpinned Poland and Malta’s strong travel credentials.

8. Hungary and Czechia

Hungary and Czechia offered access to 187 countries, ranking eighth. These countries’ strong economic growth and deepened diplomatic relationships supported their rise in passport power.

9. Estonia and United States

Estonia’s EU membership and tech-forward policies elevated its passport, while the United States, once in the top two, saw its mobility limited to 186 destinations due to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

10. UAE joins EU trio

Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, and the UAE rounded out the top 10 with access to 185 destinations. The UAE’s leap of 32 spots in a decade highlighted its global investment strategies and expanding diplomatic ties.

