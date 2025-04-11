A video of Pope Francis in casual clothing during a visit to St Peter's Basilica has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions and highlighting his ongoing health struggles

While some social media users criticized the pontiff’s deviation from traditional papal robes, others expressed support and offered prayers for his recovery

The appearance follows a private meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla and comes as Pope Francis continues to recover from a recent five-week hospital stay

A video showing Pope Francis in an unexpected outfit has gone viral, sparking global attention and admiration for the ailing pontiff’s resilience.

On Thursday, the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church was seen in a wheelchair during a quiet visit to St Peter's Basilica.

Video Trends as Pope Francis Steps Out in Unexpected Outfit, Sparks Buzz Online

Source: Twitter

Unlike his customary papal robes, Pope Francis wore black trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt, and a striped blanket wrapped around his shoulders.

An oxygen tube was also visible under his nose, indicating ongoing recovery efforts.

Social media buzz and support

Online, the video quickly gained traction, with many users questioning the pontiff's decision to appear on casual.

@Paul_L_OBrien, who reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) said:

"He should not be wearing his papal attire. It’s cheapening his office and making him look even worse."

@sfterrier51 said:

"I don’t remember ever seeing Pope John Paul, who suffered tremendously , in anything but his Papal robes."

Others noted how rare it is to see the Pope without his full papal regalia.

@JohnHooper9303

"Bless you sir I hope you get better I'll do a prayer for you."

Typically dressed in white robes known as his "house dress," Pope Francis has maintained a more traditional appearance even during private audiences.

Recent royal audience

Video Trends as Pope Francis Steps Out in Unexpected Outfit, Sparks Buzz Online

Source: Getty Images

Just a day earlier, the Pope had held a private meeting at the Vatican with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The visit, part of the British monarchs’ state trip to Italy, coincided with their 20th wedding anniversary—a milestone the Pope warmly acknowledged during their conversation.

Photos released from that meeting showed Pope Francis wearing his usual white attire, seated indoors at Casa Santa Marta, where he has been recovering since being discharged from hospital in late March.

Health updates draw concern and support

Pope Francis’s recent appearance comes amid ongoing health concerns.

After spending five weeks in the hospital, he is now recovering at the Vatican with limited public engagements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng