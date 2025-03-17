Canada is actively trying to boost its construction industry and has moved to encourage those in the sector

The latest move by the Canadian government is to allow qualified foreign workers registering for construction apprenticeships to study without a permit

Already, 6,000 immigration spaces have been set aside for undocumented foreign construction workers

Canada has announced plans to allow qualified foreign workers registering for construction apprenticeships to study without a permit starting March 7, 2025.

Canada Immigration Minister Marc Miller disclosed this as part of the country's efforts to address chronic labour shortages in the construction sector

Miller revealed that 6,000 immigration spaces have been set aside for undocumented construction workers already in Canada, while 14,000 additional spots will be available for foreign workers outside the country.

However, it remains unclear whether these workers will be admitted under permanent or temporary pathways.

He said:

"It is a major shift in how we support our construction workforce."

Miller said that previous restrictions barred many foreign nationals from applying for study permits while in Canada.

The new policy exempts construction apprentices holding valid work permits from needing study permits, a move that aims to streamline access to training and employment opportunities.

Despite the changes, the government has not confirmed when new permanent residency pathways will take effect or provided further details on eligibility for the construction worker residency program.

More changes for construction workers

To further refine policies on recruiting construction workers, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser announced the formation of an advisory council.

The advisory council comprising representatives from government, unions, and industry employers, the council will guide prevailing wages and the number of foreign construction workers Canada should admit in the coming years.

The reforms are part of a broader federal effort to align immigration policies with economic and labour market needs.

Furthermore, the government is expected to release additional details, including timelines for permanent residency pathways, in the coming months, BusinessDay reports.

Canada construction workers

Alberta, a province in Canada, recently announced plans to allow more foreign workers into its construction sector.

According to a forecast by BuildForce Canada, an estimated 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's labour force, will need to be replaced.

It is estimated that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's labour force, retired in 2023 and need to be replaced.

There is an "Alberta is Calling" campaign that has launched its latest phase, aiming to attract workers.

This campaign, now in its third phase, offers a $5,000( Over N5 million) incentive for interested skilled persons in other provinces to relocate to Alberta.

