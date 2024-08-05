Nigerian Nurses Working in the UK Come Together, Reunite in Beautiful Places, Sharing Hugs
Nigerian nurses living in the UK came together for a reunion and shared their heartwarming memories in a video.
In the video, the nurses were seen in a cosy house together, sharing hugs, laughter and conversations.
Some women showing what that moment meant to them could also be seen taking photos together happily. The video was posted by @cee_jay.
Reactions from people about the nurses
R.N_mhidey said:
“With faith I believe I’m doing a video like this with my guys one day. This is really cool.”
Alloh_tessy wrote:
“I go join una soon.”
Lizzy commented:
“I pray my school mate gather like this.”
Gift 12 also commented:
“God Abeg o.”
Gabrielle:
“Which school please.”
Zainab:
“I spot Cynthia.”
Iam_sophh:
“Love a reunion.”
Omo lola:
“@Nurse_Skibbo, we are doing this one day. amen.”
EmKayO:
“I dey wait for CON Obangede.”
_Callmecee:
“Why is this video chaotic.”
Ceejay:
“@Nurse Zara was busy fighting me.”
Blessing|RN:
“St Luke’s Anglican s.o.N Wusasa go ever cooperate ? Even if na naija own.”
Keenah:
“Na all your set don japa finish o.”
Ty764:
“Na why them talk say una dey collect their jobs, una dey ball.”
