Nigerian nurses living in the UK came together for a reunion and shared their heartwarming memories in a video.

In the video, the nurses were seen in a cosy house together, sharing hugs, laughter and conversations.

Nurses share memories in reunion. Photo credit: @cee_jay

Source: TikTok

Some women showing what that moment meant to them could also be seen taking photos together happily. The video was posted by @cee_jay.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people about the nurses

R.N_mhidey said:

“With faith I believe I’m doing a video like this with my guys one day. This is really cool.”

Alloh_tessy wrote:

“I go join una soon.”

Lizzy commented:

“I pray my school mate gather like this.”

Gift 12 also commented:

“God Abeg o.”

Gabrielle:

“Which school please.”

Zainab:

“I spot Cynthia.”

Iam_sophh:

“Love a reunion.”

Omo lola:

“@Nurse_Skibbo, we are doing this one day. amen.”

EmKayO:

“I dey wait for CON Obangede.”

_Callmecee:

“Why is this video chaotic.”

Ceejay:

“@Nurse Zara was busy fighting me.”

Blessing|RN:

“St Luke’s Anglican s.o.N Wusasa go ever cooperate ? Even if na naija own.”

Keenah:

“Na all your set don japa finish o.”

Ty764:

“Na why them talk say una dey collect their jobs, una dey ball.”

