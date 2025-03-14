Contractors handling various cargo survey projects for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have raised serious alarm

FCT, Abuja - Contractors handling various cargo survey projects for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have cried out to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, over the non-payment of their contract fees.

The NPA’s cargo contractors said the agency had continued to default on payments to the contractors despite multiple appeals.

As reported by Leadership, the contractors were duly engaged after a competitive bidding process by the NPA in 2024.

One of the contractors lamented that they are yet to receive payment for their services despite spending billions of naira in executing the contracts.

A source claimed that many of these companies have made significant capital investments in infrastructure and equipment.

The contractors appealed to Oyetola and the NPA management to settle all outstanding payments.

They argued that the delay in paying their contract fees damaged the credibility of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have submitted invoices covering vessels and their quantities to respective port managers for certification of work done in accordance with contract specifications. Invoices are processed and sent to the NPA headquarters in Marina, Lagos, for payment.

“Since June 2024, invoices for the covered period have been withheld, despite the completion of the required services. All invoices forwarded to Marina by the port managers, after due checks by responsible departments, have been accepted and documented on the MD’s table. Subsequent invoices have also been received but remain pending approval for payment,”

Oyetola's aide, who did not want his name mentioned said the minister had led the NPA management to a meeting with the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation with a view to getting all contractors paid.

“Probably, the nonpayment may be as a result of the non-release of funds from the Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General’s office,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NPA management received approval to increase Port tariffs by 15% after 32 years.

The agency announced the tariff increase via its social media handle on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

According to NPA, the increase covers all rates and dues and is based on the need to boost port infrastructure.

NPA secures $700m facility from Citibank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NPA secured a $700 million facility from Citibank.

The facility, which is funded by the UK Export Finance (UKEF) is to rehabilitate the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.

The NPA also opened talks with another agency to fund the upgrading of the Eastern Ports, including the Calabar, Warri, Onne, and Rivers Ports, and the reconstruction of the Escravos breakwater.

