Ottawa, Canada – Immigrants who have become Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now bring their parents and grandparents to live and work in Canada under the 2025 Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on their website.

This year, the IRCC plans to accept up to 10,000 applications from potential sponsors who submitted interest forms under the PGP program in 2020.

Super visa pathway for extended visits

According to BBC, the Canadian government also stated that parents and grandparents of those who did not submit the 'interest to sponsor form' in 2020 can still come to Canada for extended visits through the super visa pathway.

By applying for the super visa, they can visit for up to five years at a time and extend their stay while in Canada. As of 5 February, the government began processing PGP program applications for those outside Quebec.

Although the Canadian government has not announced when invitations will be sent, they promised to release more details in the coming months.

Eligibility and benefits of the super visa

The IRCC explained that the super visa is available for permanent residents who did not submit the interest form but still wish to reunite with their parents and grandparents for an extended period.

The super visa allows parents and grandparents to visit their children or grandchildren for five years at a stretch and provides multiple entries to Canada for up to 10 years.

The IRCC recently adjusted the health insurance requirement for the super visa to make it more accessible.

To be eligible for the super visa, the sponsor or host must be at least 18 years old and reside in Canada.

The sponsor must be the child or grandchild of the invited person and must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.

The sponsor must also meet or exceed the minimum necessary income. The parent or grandparent applying for the super visa must provide documentation proving the host's Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, or Certificate of Indian Status.

They must also present a letter of invitation from the host, detailing the length of stay and a promise of financial support.

Applicants for the super visa must be living outside Canada when they submit their visa application.

