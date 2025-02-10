A family outing in Philadelphia turned into a nightmare when a medevac jet crashed, narrowly missing their truck and causing widespread devastation

The crash claimed seven lives, including all aboard the flight and a father in his car, while injuring at least 24 people on the ground

Among the injured is 9-year-old Ramesses Dreuitt, who suffered severe burns and is fighting for his life after losing his father in the tragic incident

Philadelphia, USA – Andre Howard Jr. had just picked up his three children from school, eager to continue their weekly tradition of stopping by Dunkin’ Donuts for an evening snack.

The promise of strawberry donuts was a simple joy, a moment of family bonding. However, on January 31, their wholesome routine was violently interrupted in a manner that would remain unforgettable.

Situation of Boy Fighting for His Life in Hospital After Losing His Father in Plane Crash Announced

Boom in the sky

Howard told to CNN:

“My babies wanted some strawberry donuts, so we went to Dunkin’ Donuts. We heard a boom, a really loud boom, and we saw a fireball that covered the whole entire sky.”

The source of the explosion was a medevac jet that crashed into a northeast Philadelphia neighbourhood, showering flames and debris on homes and vehicles.

The Howard family’s truck was among those narrowly escaping tragedy.

Community in mourning

The crash claimed the lives of all six aboard the flight and a father who was inside his car. Valentina Guzmán Murillo, a young patient travelling with her mother, was among those lost.

On the ground, at least 24 people were injured. The neighbourhood was left grappling with the sudden violence that had shattered their evening.

Innocent victims

Among the injured was 9-year-old Ramesses Dreuitt, whose story became emblematic of the tragedy’s reach.

His grandmother, Virgen Viera, recognised him in a harrowing video circulating on social media, showing him emerging from the flames.

The young boy, who lost his father in the crash, now lies in a Boston burn unit, his body wrapped in bandages and his future uncertain.

The family, in their grief, launched a GoFundMe page to support his recovery.

The crash’s impact rippled through the community, with personal stories of loss and heroism emerging. A 10-year-old boy struck in the head by debris while shielding his sister, and a 9-year-old battling burns over 90% of his body, highlighted the human cost of the disaster.

The once-busy street now bore the scars of an unimaginable event.

