Alaska – The US Coast Guard has confirmed that the wreckage of a small plane that went missing on February 6 has been found, with three people confirmed dead.

The Cessna Caravan, operated by Bering Air, had ten people on board when contact was lost approximately 12 miles offshore.

The wreckage was located 34 miles southeast of Nome, its intended destination from Unalakleet.

Inaccessible bodies and investigation

The coastguard reported that seven other bodies are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane.

US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy urged the public to "say a prayer tonight for the 10 souls who lost their lives on the Bering Air flight in Alaska."

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, with support from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Challenging weather conditions

Alaska State Troopers were notified of the "overdue" aircraft at 16:00 local time on February 6.

The Nome volunteer fire department stated that the pilot had informed air traffic controllers of his intention to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared.

The coastguard later revealed that the plane experienced a rapid loss in altitude and speed before losing contact.

Difficult weather conditions, including poor visibility, have hampered air search and rescue operations.

Condolences from officials

Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed her condolences online, stating, "Alaska is a big small town.

When tragedy strikes, we're never far removed from the Alaskans directly impacted." Governor Mike Dunleavy also shared his sorrow, saying, "Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time."

The two cities of Unalakleet and Nome are approximately 146 miles apart across the Norton Sound, an inlet of the Bering Sea on Alaska's western coast.

