Regina, Saskatchewan – Dr. Amos Akinbiyi, a Nigerian-born obstetrician-gynecologist based in Canada, has taken legal action against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and its employees, alleging breach of contract, intimidation, conspiracy, and defamation.

The lawsuit follows a series of incidents dating back to 2017 that, according to Dr. Akinbiyi, highlight systemic racism and unethical treatment within the health system.

Nigerian doctor explained that his legal complaints were to pave a safer path for future generation of immigrant doctors.

Nigerian doctor forced to attend to daughter

The conflict began in 2017 when Dr. Akinbiyi was compelled to perform emergency surgery on his own daughter, who was in critical condition while giving birth.

Despite the presence of other medical practitioners at the hospital, he was the one who had to step in to save her life. The experience, he said, was deeply distressing for him, not only on a professional level but also on a cultural one, as he viewed the situation as a violation of ethical and traditional norms.

After expressing his frustration over the incident, he was reportedly instructed to leave the hospital. Refusing to comply, he questioned the directive, stating:

"How would I go home when my daughter is caught in code blue, i.e., between life and death?"

His protest was met with hostility, and he soon found himself embroiled in a protracted battle with hospital authorities.

Legal battle and allegations of racism

Dr. Akinbiyi, who has mentored and trained numerous medical professionals throughout his career, filed complaints against SHA officials. In response, the SHA filed counter-complaints against him, which he claims were racially motivated.

He insists that his case is not an isolated one, pointing to a pattern of discrimination against ethnic minority doctors.

"This is not the first time SHA would be doing this to a doctor of ethnic origin, and I feel committed to pursuing this to a conclusive end despite all the financial involvement and exhaustion," he stated.

He emphasized that his legal battle is not just for his personal vindication but to ensure a fairer system for future generations of medical practitioners.

11 doctors sue hospital over preferential treatments

Dr. Akinbiyi’s claims come amid growing concerns about racial discrimination within Saskatchewan’s healthcare system. In 2023, eleven doctors filed human rights complaints against Regina hospitals, alleging racism and preferential treatment of white doctors.

The complaints have fueled ongoing discussions about workplace equity and fair treatment within Canada’s medical institutions.

The SHA has yet to release an official statement regarding Dr. Akinbiyi’s lawsuit.

