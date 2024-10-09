Tragedy strikes as Turkish Airlines confirmed that one of its pilots died mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in New York. The Airbus 350, operating as flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, was forced to divert after the 59-year-old pilot collapsed.

According to airline spokesman Yahya Ustun, crew members attempted to administer first aid but were unsuccessful. Despite the efforts, the pilot passed away before the plane landed.

Turkish Airlines pilot slumps and dies amid air Photo Credit: @TurkishAirlines

Source: Twitter

The deceased pilot had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had undergone a medical examination in March, which showed no signs of health issues.

Source: Legit.ng