BREAKING: Tragedy Strikes as Turkish Airlines Pilot Dies Amid Flight
Tragedy strikes as Turkish Airlines confirmed that one of its pilots died mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in New York. The Airbus 350, operating as flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, was forced to divert after the 59-year-old pilot collapsed.
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
According to airline spokesman Yahya Ustun, crew members attempted to administer first aid but were unsuccessful. Despite the efforts, the pilot passed away before the plane landed.
The deceased pilot had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had undergone a medical examination in March, which showed no signs of health issues.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844