Turkish Airlines has accused seven Nigerian employees of ticket racketeering that caused it financial losses

The company said the seven employees were involved in ticket reservation violations, leading to a massive loss of $600,000

It said that three of the affected airlines opted to resign after it began disciplinary action against them

Turkish Airlines has responded to the Nigerian Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) allegations regarding the dismissal of seven employees, stating that the union’s claims are baseless and that the airline suffered economic losses due to the union’s actions.

The airline disclosed that the employees were dismissed due to ticket reservation violations, causing the airline to lose over $600,000.

Turkish Airlines drags staff to court

The airline said the union was involved in the disciplinary process, and the employees were found culpable of gross misconduct. Three of the employees opted to resign voluntarily, while four declined.

According to reports, the airline claims the union threatened to disrupt its Nigerian operations if the employees were not reinstated. It also instituted legal proceedings in the National Industrial Court to determine the legality of the union's actions.

However, despite the airline's moves, the union picketed the airline’s check-in stations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, preventing passengers from boarding for over two hours.

The airline resumes flight operations

The airline stated that the court issued formal notices of injunction restraining the union from conducting any industrial action that disrupts the airline’s business.

The Turkish airline stressed its commitment to the interests of its passengers and employees, saying it has always encouraged employees to participate in union activities and has sought to work with all governmental and non-governmental bodies in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) mediated between NUATE and the airline to airlift passengers. NUATE agreed to halt further actions and disruptions against the airline’s operations in Abuja and Lagos.

