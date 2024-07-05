UK Election 2024: Reno Omokri shares lesson learnt

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Following the conduct of the UK election 2024, Reno Omokri, a one-time social media aide to ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised people not to prioritise attacking a seating government.

Omokri shared his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, July 5.

Keir Starmer (right) recorded a stunning victory in the UK election 2024. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Keir Starmer

UK election: Omokri reacts to Starmer's victory

The outspoken socio-political commentator asked individuals seeking political office "to offer a better alternative to the public".

He wrote:

"One thing we learnt from the UK Election 2024 is this: If you want to win an election, focus on telling the public what you want to do first and how you would govern the country better.

"Do not concentrate on attacking the government in power or your other opponents.

"You could do that, but it should not be your single issue. You have to offer a better alternative to the public."

Legit.ng reports that Keir Starmer is the UK's new prime minister (PM) after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide general election victory on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Conservative Party suffered a dramatic collapse after a tumultuous 14 years in power, which saw five different PMs run the country.

