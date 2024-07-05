NURTW chieftain MC Oluomo’s name has made the rounds abroad as Nigerians participate in the electoral process

Amid the UK’s election season, a video made the rounds of some Nigerians speaking about not being afraid for their ballot boxes

The videos made the rounds online and triggered a series of hilarious reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, recently made social media headlines following the elections in the United Kingdom.

As many Nigerians participated in the electoral process abroad, some of them took to social media to throw shade at the NURTW chieftain.

Netizens react as UK-based Nigerians shade MC Oluomo after elections. Photos: @kingmcoluomo, @chiditweets042 / IG

Source: Instagram

In one particular video going viral, a group of Nigerians were heard joking about the peaceful election they experienced in the UK as they noted that it was due to MC Oluomo’s absence.

They were heard saying:

“MC Oluomo no dey here, no ballot snatching, no queue. Five minutes we don finish.”

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video of Nigerians who voted in UK

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about the trending video. Read what they had to say about it below:

kennedybrownopete:

“Good name is better than riches.”

steve_travel_films:

“I love what they are doing…Make shame catch our leaders in Nigeria….If na Nigeria now them for don put tear gas for people face.”

sirfamousng:

“No Tony Kabaka ❌ No Mc Oluomo ❌ Peaceful election ✅ .”

xclusiverahmat:

“And no tribal sentiments too.”

paka.kuna:

“See wetin dem Dey use remember person papa . You see ehn .”

nehita_gold:

“3 minutes, we were done!!!! And results are out already.”

kings_autos23:

“What a legacy.”

Official_ajebo_hustler:

“We didn’t hear Iya Chukwudi oh.”

_munachi_uyi:

“Wow this one enter .”

boss_ladies_watch:

“Yes my Bro cast his first votes abroad, and he hasn't stopped talking about how wonderful the experience was . We no hear word for whatsapp group since yesterday.”

DJ Cuppy participates in UK election, supports party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, made the news over her participation in UK politics.

Just recently, the celebrity disk jockey took to her official social media pages to share photos of herself declaring support for the UK Labour Party ahead of their elections.

DJ Cuppy was seen carrying placards and interacting with other party members, showing her support.

