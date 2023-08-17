During a flight from Miami to Chile, tragedy struck as an airline pilot dies after collapsing in the aircraft’s bathroom while carrying 271 passengers

According to reports, the flight was operated by LATAM Airlines and was bound from Florida to Santiago

Meanwhile, the pilot, identified as Ivan Andaur, aged 56, suffered a severe cardiac arrest, while on duty, his two co-pilots were left with no choice but to initiate an emergency landing

In what could be described as a huge tragedy, an airline pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 passengers aboard.

The pilot identified simply as Captain Ivan Andaur, began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago and after collapsing in the bathroom he received emergency treatment from the crew, reported Simple Flying.

The flight took thirty minutes to divert to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport and first responders declared Andaur, a 25-year veteran pilot, dead when the plane landed, Independent reported.

The LA505 flight, which was operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, left Miami at 10.11 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023, and also had a relief captain and first officer onboard when the incident took place, India Today report added.

