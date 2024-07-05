President Bola Tinubu congratulated Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, on his party's victory in the UK general election

Tinubu extended his congratulations to the citizens and government of the United Kingdom, praising it as a steadfast model of democracy

The president expressed anticipation of strengthening relations between Nigeria and the UK, focusing on mutual interests

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, on his party's victory in the United Kingdom general election.

In a statement released on Friday, June 5, in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended Starmer's determination and courage throughout his years in opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has congratulated newly elected UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer Photo credit: WPA Pool/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

Tinubu highlighted that the Labour Party's ability to reform, mobilize, and achieve victory after 14 years is a testament to Starmer's leadership qualities.

Tinubu hails UK citizens

Additionally, President Tinubu extended his congratulations to the citizens and government of the United Kingdom, Channels Television reported

Furthermore, he praised the country as a steadfast model of democracy and a long-standing partner of Nigeria.

Tinubu seeks partner UK on areas of interest

The president anticipated strengthening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu said the partnership would focus on mutual areas of interest, strengthen democratic institutions, and build a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both nations, as reported by The Guardian.

Labour wins UK general elections

Earlier, Keir Starmer, the Labour Party candidate, won the UK general election and will become the next Prime Minister, reaching the required 326 parliamentary seats.

Legit.ng reported that while thanking his constituents, the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat but took responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss, thanking and congratulating Starmer on his victory.

The UK held its general election on Thursday, July 4. The election saw millions of voters head to the polls and elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons. The MPs will represent the interests of their constituents in the UK's highest legislative body.

Source: Legit.ng