Chi Onwurah, born to a Nigerian father, has been re-elected as the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West

The sagacious politician fought off competition from other contestants, securing the majority of the votes

Onwurah promises the British public to give them their future back after receiving their strong support

The just-concluded UK elections, which attracted global attention, have seen the re-election of a Nigeria-descendant emerging as the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West.

The people's choice secured a majority of 11,060 votes out of a total of 18,875, beating rivals to the seat once again.

The victory has sent a wave across Nigeria, with many congratulating her on the feat, including the federal government.

However, some hold back their praise as she has refused to claim or acknowledge Nigeria.

In the fifties, Onwurah's mother married a Nigerian student who brought them to Awka to live. However, their stay was short-lived as the Biafra civil war broke out, forcing her, her mother, and two other siblings to return to Newcastle as refugees. Her father joined the Biafra army.

Onwurah is motivated by her past and is determined to use her status and influence to advocate for a better world.

She said:

“The message of change came from every doorstep in so many different ways – the cost of living, crime, scandal. That message of change was a unifying thing for our whole city.

“Yes, it has been a noisy campaign… there have been unfortunate protests which have limited some people’s ability to be heard and represented, I think. But I think now, under a Labour government in the service of the people, we can come together. The future for Newcastle and the North East… I have never felt so happy, so confident, and so hopeful about the prospects for our future.”

Onwurah denies Nigeria

When informed that the Nigerian public has been buzzing following her re-election, Onwurah retorted that she is "British, not Nigerian."

As Reuben Abatti, a former Nigerian presidential aide, opined for The Cable, seven other MPs in the UK who are of Nigerian descent would have given the same "I'm British" reply.

The others are Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden), Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden), Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald), and Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough).

Labour wins UK general elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UK's Labour Party has won the majority seat in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 required members to produce a prime minister.

Keir Starmer, a Labour Party candidate and leader, will be sworn in as the new prime minister following the outcome of the poll.

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing prime minister, has conceded defeat and announced that he had called Starmer to congratulate him.

