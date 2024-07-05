The UK's Labour Party has won the majority seat in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 required members to produce a prime minister

Keir Starmer, a Labour Party candidate and leader, will be sworn in as the new prime minister following the outcome of the poll

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing prime minister, has conceded defeat and announced that he had called Starmer to congratulate him

London, UK - Keir Starmer, the Labour Party candidate, has won the UK general election and will become the next Prime Minister. Labour has reached the required 326 parliamentary seats. Starmer celebrated with a cheering crowd in London, saying, "Change begins now. It feels good, I have to be honest."

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, taking responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss. He expressed gratitude to his constituents and congratulated Starmer on his victory, acknowledging the peaceful transfer of power and encouraging goodwill on all sides. Sunak also apologized to Conservative candidates who lost despite their efforts.

Keir Starmer has emerged as the new UK Prime Minister Photo Credit: @Keir_Starmer

How UK election goes

The UK held its general election on Thursday, July 4. The election saw millions of voters head to the polls and elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons. The MPs will represent the interests of their constituents in the UK's highest legislative body.

The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, each of which elects one MP to represent the local residents. While most candidates are representing a political party, some are standing as independent candidates.

The election is a crucial event in the UK's political calendar. It shapes the country's future and determines the leaders who will make important decisions on behalf of the citizens.

According to the BBC Pidgin, political parties that contested the elections presented their manifestoes and outlined policies, two of which will impact Nigerians.

