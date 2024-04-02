Student and staff of Viertola School in Vantaa city of Finland were thrown into confusion and serious fear on Tuesday, April 2

This is as a 12-year-old suspect later arrest injured at least three children during a shooting spree on Tuesday

The police reported that the suspect was calmly arrested somewhere in the northern Helsinki and a firearm recovered from him

Finland - The police in Finland have arrested a suspect linked to the Vantaa City shooting that left at least three children wounded on Tuesday, April 2.

Police said they responded to the incident at Viertola school (with 800 students and 90 staff) 06:00 GMT and arrested the suspect aged 12 "in a calm manner" in a district of northern Helsinki.

Without giving details on the extent of injuries incurred by the victims, the police went on to reveal that a firearm was recovered from the 12-year-old boy.

The police have arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon from him (Photo credit:@UGOOTWEETS/X)

The police also advised students to remain in their classrooms after the Tuesday attack.

Speaking on the worrisome development, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo described it as upsetting and condoned with the victims and their families as well as everyone at the school.

BBC reports that the school has students aged seven to 15 of both primary and middle-school age on two separate sites.

The international news media added that parents gathered where the incident happened, at the Jokiranta site where pupils aged 9-12 are taught.

One live lost

According to the Finnish public broadcaster, YLE, one 12-year-old sixth grade pupil died while two others were injured after the shooting.

The two injured pupils are hospitalised and being treated for serious injuries as reported by the police.

