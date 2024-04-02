Nine students who were abducted while travelling along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta state have regained their freedom

The kidnapped students were said to be returning from their school in Calabar, Cross River state on Friday night when they were kidnapped

The state police public relations officer, Edafe Bright, announced the rescue of the nine abducted students via his X handle

Ughelli, Delta state - Police operatives have rescued nine students who were abducted while travelling along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta state.

The state Police public relations officer, Edafe Bright, confirmed the rescue of the nine kidnapped students.

Edafe confirmed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Brightgoldenboy, on Monday, April 1while reacting to a Channels Television report.

He wrote:

“All nine of the victims have regained their freedom pls.”

The police PRO had earlier said the abductees may have been students who were returning from their school in Calabar Cross River State on Friday night before they were abducted from the minibus they were travelling in

He added that the bus driver was said to be unhurt and that the kidnappers hadn’t demanded ransom while the police operatives had swung into action.

“The command is aware of this ugly incident, and we are doing all it takes to ensure that they are rescued unhurt,” the state PPRO tweeted

As reported by Channels Television, the student abduction is coming as some University of Calabar (UNICAL) students were kidnapped in Cross River.

The kidnapped UNICAL students are Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery; Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology; and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same department.

Kidnapped Kaduna 287 Schoolchildren Released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, announced that the 287 school children who were recently kidnapped have regained their freedom.

The governor did not give more details about their release. Still, he thanked President Bola Tinubu, the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigerian army for their resilience and Nigerians for their prayers.

Governor Sani made the announcement on Sunday, March 24, saying, "Kuriga school children have been released."

