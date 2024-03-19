A Nigerian man has declared that his marriage to his wife has wrecked his life because of a suspected paternity fraud

A DNA test result read in court has proven that the man, Steven Moses, is not the biological father of his son

The problem started when the young man discovered that his son is SS despite the fact that he is AA and his wife is AS

A Nigerian man and his wife have given birth to a baby who is SS with sickle cell anaemia, and this has brought problems to the family.

The man, Steven Moses, is AA, while his wife is AS, but surprisingly, their only child came out as SS.

The man said his wife is refusing to do her own DNA test. Photo credit: TikTok/@9jacasefile.

Source: TikTok

Multiple crises of sickle cell anaemia prompted Moses to start asking questions, and it later led to a DNA test which proved he is not the father of the child.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A DNA test result read in Justice Court shows that Moses did not sire the child and another DNA test was therefore ordered for the mother and the child.

Moses however, said his wife has been evading the test ordered by the court, insisting that no other man touched her apart from her husband.

In an X post detailing what happened, Moses wrote:

"Paternity test results came out in December and we had a court session where it was unveiled, as seen in the video. Since December, she has been dodging and refusing to pick up calls from the Justice Court to carry out the judge's verdict to run a maternity test. So as I write this story, Justice Court has not been able to reach her over the phone. She is not picking up calls. One funny thing in all this is, in November last year. Her family got me arrested from Ajuwon Police Station because I was not dropping upkeep for the said child."

See Moses's post below:

Reactions to Moses's post

@MrsZanga said:

"You see why we should normalize DNA tests at birth? It’s really gonna save a lot of hassles."

@alexlobaloba reacted:

"This is too much. May the Almighty continue to strengthen you."

Lady cheats on her husband in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated to the UK with his wife is now regretting the decision because the woman is cheating on him.

The man was said to have spent more than N30 million to secure their visa, but the lady had her eyes on her ex.

She reportedly visited her ex, who lives in Plymouth, spending £100 on a train ride from Dundee to cheat on her husband.

Source: Legit.ng