A picture of King Charles III and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has sparked reactions online

The embattled lawmaker was with the visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in 2018, during a reception by the British High Commission in Abuja

Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially coronated on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, while a UK court on Friday, May 5, sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years in prison

A picture of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu with the visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, during a reception for the Prince and HRH Duchess of Cornwall by the British High Commission in Abuja has sparked reactions on social media.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 7.

An old photo of Ekweremadu with King Charles III resurfaced online. Photo credit: @iamekweremadu

Source: Twitter

Ike Ekweremadu's fate sparked reactions online

Recall that a United Kingdom court on Friday, May 6, sentenced the Nigerian politician to nine years and eight months in prison.

The court also sentenced Ekweremadu's wife, Beatrice, to four years and six months while the doctor who assisted them, their medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta, bagged 10 years jail term, and the court also suspended his medical license.

Reacting to the picture of Ekweremadu and the new king, Nigerians on social media expressed deep concern over the politician's fate.

The old tweet by Ekweremadu sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, May 8, 2023, reads thus:

"I attended the reception organised by the British High Commission for Their Royal Highnesses, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Abuja. With me is HRH, Prince Charles. @PremiumTimesng @nanonlineng @thecableng @NGRSenate @THISDAYLIVE @vanguardngrnews @MobilePunch."

Nigerians react to Ekweremadu's old photo

Nigerians took to the politician's Twitter comment section and reacted to the development.

@AEbimomi tweeted:

"And he gets to go jail and spend the next 9 years of his life in a UK prison, the same week the same Prince Charles formally became the King, the owner and custodian of UK prisons. What an irony of life."

@FrankyStarrz tweeted:

"This is a king. He is with a Nigerian man just jailed for 9 years. Convicted of modern slavery/trafficking/organ harvesting. Weirdos. Af."

@OgechukwuThe tweeted:

"You're in prison in his country now."

@Delphi_sage tweeted:

"You get mind, you left prison go wish person happy coronation."

@Staco_Lord tweeted:

"Chai sorry oo ."

Throwback video of King Charles III speaking pidgin

Back in 2019, the new king of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, was in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital city, where he spoke in pidgin English

“How you dey? (How are you?)”, he extended greetings to the dignitaries, including ex-heads of state, leading politicians, then-presidential candidates and professionals from the world of music, arts and fashion.

The new monarch, now 74, was on tour to Nigeria, The Gambia and Ghana when he expressed his pleasure to be back in "Lasgidi" (Lagos).

King Charles III's coronation: Tinubu writes special letter to England's monarch

Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent a congratulatory letter to King Charles III following his coronation on Saturday, May 6.

In the letter sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu conveyed his warmest congratulations to King Charles III. He expressed his hope that the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger during the new king's reign.

The president-elect also commended King Charles III's lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity and urged him to continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the underprivileged people in Africa and around the world.

Source: Legit.ng