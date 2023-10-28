In a vote held on Friday, October 27, 120 countries, including Nigeria, supported a humanitarian ceasefire resolution in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at the UN General Assembly

This resolution is focused on the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" regarding the Gaza crisis

The General Assembly called for compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws, the release of illegally held civilians, and reaffirmed the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

New York, US - One hundred and twenty (120) countries, including Nigeria, on Friday, October 27, voted in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The development follows the failure of four draft resolutions at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Legit.ng reports that while 120 countries voted in favour, 14, including the United States and Israel, voted against the resolution at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 countries abstained.

Israel-Gaza war: How countries voted in UN resolution

Below is a breakdown of how countries voted in the UN resolution.

Nigeria and 119 other countries voted in favour of an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. Source: @UN_News_Centre

Isreal-Hamas war: What the UN resolution is about

According to the UN News, the resolution was on “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing Gaza crisis.

The General Assembly also demanded that all parties “immediately and fully comply” with obligations under international humanitarian and human rights laws, particularly in regard to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

It also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

The assembly further reaffirmed that a “just and lasting solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means.

The latest escalation in Israel and Gaza which began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, has resulted in a high number of civilian casualties.

Over 1,400 Israelis were killed in the initial attack, leading to Israel declaring war on the group. Subsequently, there have been over 7,000 Gaza residents, including approximately 3,000 children, killed in air strikes, as reported by official figures.

