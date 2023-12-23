A court in the United Kingdom has sentenced a Nigerian student, Somtochukwu Okwuoha, to 40 months in jail.

The student, 26, was prosecuted on charges bordering on terror threats against his school, Dundee University.

It was gathered that Mr Okwuoha would be deported back to Nigeria after serving his jail term.

Dundee, UK - Somtochukwu Okwuoha, a Nigerian student studying international energy studies at Dundee University in Scotland, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for making threats to bomb the institution.

The Perth Sheriff court, which found the 26-year-old guilty of seven charges in November, including making terrorist threats against the university, ruled that he should be deported after serving his jail term.

Okwuoha claimed he had sought the assistance of the terrorist organisation ISIS to carry out the attack and also indicated plans for a chemical attack on the city.

As reported by BBC, Sheriff William Wood stated that Okwuoha's presence in the United Kingdom was not in the public interest, recommending his deportation after serving the sentence.

Testimonies against Okwuoha

In the courtroom proceedings, individuals testified about Okwuoha's intentions to commit a large-scale attack at Dundee University.

They revealed that he asserted having military experience and the ability to create bombs and unleash a lethal virus.

Keith Mackle, the former director of student services who is now retired, shared that he first became alarmed about the situation in the fall of 2021 when staff members received emails containing terrorist threats.

Mackle recounted an email that reads:

“Expect a massive bomb explosion at the University of Dundee. I have contacted ISIS terrorists to plant bombs on campus.

"I can assure you staff and students will die in great numbers. 9/11 will be a joke compared to what will happen. Blood will spill and flesh will be scattered.”

Stewart Kennedy, a security officer on campus, reported receiving a phone call from an unfamiliar number alerting him to the presence of a bomb on the campus, with a threat of imminent chaos for the night.

He said:

“I could tell he was covering his mouth to disguise it but I could tell it was an African accent.”

Shane Taylor, responsible for accommodations, recounted an incident involving Okwuoha accusing him of racism and expressing intentions to retaliate by targeting Scottish individuals.

