On Wednesday night, August 30, stargazers around the world were treated to the rare sight of a "blue supermoon"

The blue supermoon is a full moon that came unusually close to the Earth, making it seem larger and brighter in the night sky

A moon is said to be "blue", well, when it is the second full moon to occur in a calendar month but blue supermoon happens about every 10 years, and the next one isn’t until 2037

A rare blue supermoon, described as the closest full moon of the year, dazzled stargazers around the world on Wednesday night, August 30, AlJazeera reported.

Rare photos of the super blue moon. Interestingly, there won't be another blue supermoon until 2037. Photo credit: @ABCWorldNews

Source: Twitter

A "blue moon" comes around only, once in a blue moon. This event, when a year sees 13 full moons rather than the ordinary 12, occurs once every two or three years, CNN report noted.

But a "blue supermoon" is an even rarer lunar event.

Not only did Wednesday night see the second full moon of August, but it came at its the closest point in its orbit around Earth.

The super blue moon

It was the second full moon in August, which is why it’s called a “blue” moon. The "blue" designation doesn't have anything to do with its color.

A moon is called a supermoon when it is unusually close to Earth. When the two occur simultaneously, it is called a blue supermoon.

The next super blue moon is until 2037

The last time two full supermoons were seen in the same month was in 2018.

The next blue supermoon is not until 2037, but another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September and will be the last one this year.

Source: Legit.ng